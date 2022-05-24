The head coach of the arizona cardinals, Kliff Kingsburysaid at a press conference that the club hopes to have the starting quarterback, Kyler Murrayand, in the next mandatory training sessions, prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Murray, 24, did not show up for the volunteer minicamp from the Cardinals a few weeks ago, since, according to reports, he was putting pressure on the franchise to give him a contract extension that ultimately did not come, although the team exercised its option for the fifth year of the player’s contract.

Among others that did not have a presence, was the recently acquired Marquis Brownwho came via trade to the Cardinals from the Baltimore Ravens.

luxury duo

Once workouts officially begin, and the contract situation with Murray and the Cardinals settles down, the club has reason to be excited about the talent it has.

Murray, was Offensive Rookie of the Yearand is already a 2-time Pro Bowl selection, in addition to being a candidate for the NFL MVP award last season, leading the Cardinals to a spectacular 7-0 start, until an ankle injury it made him miss games, and his level of play dropped.

On the other hand, the arrival of Brown unites him again with Murray, of whom he was a teammate in the University of Oklahomaso success between quarterback and wide receiver promises quite a few thrills in 2022.

We recommend you read

“I’ve seen them together. Live and in person on the other team, and it wasn’t funny (sarcasm). I know what it looks like. But like I said before, I think as a coach you want these guys to be here all the time. , but that’s not how the rules are set different guys handle it different waysKingsbury said.