Last season in the NFL, odell beckham went from being unhappy in the cleveland brownsto later be released and sign with the Los Angeles Rams, where he revived his career, helping the team to reach the Super Bowl, and thus obtain his first championship ring after beating the Los Angeles Rams. Cincinnati Bengals.

However, this came at a price, as Beckham Jr, after opening the scoring in the title game against the Bengals, suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the game, later confirmed to be a anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Beckham Jr’s contract ended, and he became a free agent, something that remains so, while he is in the last phase of his long rehabilitation after surgery to repair the serious injury.

has several suitors

Being healthy, Odell Becham Jr is one of the best receivers in the NFL, with incredibly safe hands, being able to help any team that wants to get his services, something that without a doubt, the management of the 32 franchises in the league they know, one of them, the Buffalo Bills.

“OBJ is a great talent. You know where he was drafted, obviously he had the big catch and could have been the MVP of that Super Bowl, no ACL tear. But he’s a great player, everyone in this room knows who OBJ is… And you know me, if we think he can help this team, we’d be crazy not to at least look at himBills general manager Brandon Beane told NFL.com.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the teams showing the most interest in signing the 3-time Pro Bowler are teams with a chance of advancing to the playoffs, like the Bills, as well as the ramswho are also keen to bring him back, though Beane knows there are a lot of variables to consider before hiring him.

“If we did, you have to remember that there are finances, there are roles, there are all sorts of things that would have to line up. But yes, a guy of your talent, of course we would study itBeane added.