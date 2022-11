North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday, but the test failed, the South Korean army said, after a record series of launches from Pyongyang in the past 24 hours.

“North Korea’s launch of an ICBM may have ended in failure,” the South Korean army said.

