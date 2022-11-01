Another loss due to injury for the Baltimore Ravenssince according to what was reported by NFL.com, the wide receiver Rashod Bateman he will miss a few weeks with an injury to one of his feet.

The specialist in aerial attack, would have been injured in the victory last Thursday, in the triumph over the TAmpa Bay Buccaneersand although it is not serious, it will require additional time than was initially estimated.

“The Bateman thing is a little more disappointing in the sense that after the game, they thought it was kind of crooked, but there was a little bit more to it from a detente standpoint. From the conversations we had, it looks like they’re going It’s going to be a few weeks for him. We’ll have more to report on that later in the week.” John HarbaughRavens head coach, in remarks published by NFL.com.

This is a very sensitive loss, since Bateman is part of the receiving corps that has driven the Ravens’ offense, along with Mark Andrews, the team’s leading tight end in receiving yards with 488 and 5 touchdowns, followed by Devin Duvernay. who adds 313 and 3 touchdowns, and in third place Bateman with 285 and 2 touchdowns.

Last week, Baltimore added veteran De Sean Jacksonwho signed as a free agent, and because of Bateman’s injury, could be activated from the practice squad for Week 9.

The Baltimore Ravens with a record of 5 wins and 3 losses, are first in the North division of the American Conference, and will face the New Orleans Saints in week 9, next Monday, November 7.