They denounce that with the system, which will not come into force until 2024, the Humanities lose weight and complain that the opinion of the university is not considered
The new university entrance exam does not convince the Murcian evaluators of the Humanities areas, who have mobilized for the Ministry of Education to redesign the exams considering their contributions, for which they have joined a national initiative in ‘change .org’. Among their criticisms, they denounce the weight loss of
#maturity #test #Ebau #convince #Murcian #evaluators
Leave a Reply