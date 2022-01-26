The Green Bay Packers were eliminated in the NFC divisional round against the San Francisco 49ersleaving the future quarterback Aaron Rodgers in limbo in the NFL.

Rodgers, 38, mentioned that he would take a few days to analyze his life, and then decide what his next move will be, whether to emigrate to another team, or announce his retirement from the gridirons.

the 3 times Most valuable Player of the league, and once champion of the superbowl with the Packers, he mentioned on Pat McAfee’s podcast that once he makes the decision to retire, he doesn’t plan on making any comebacks long after he hangs up his cleats.

If it goes away it’s forever

It was since last season that speculation began about his future, and a few days ago, he also mentioned that he is not interested in being on a rebuilding team, so if he decides to continue playing it will probably be out of Green Bay.

“One thing I wouldn’t do, I wouldn’t do 100%, is retire and then come back a year later,” Rodgers said. “I have no desire to do that. That makes no sense.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he would love for Rodgers to remain a Packer until he decides to retire, and that the rest of the team felt the same way.

On the other hand, Rodgers commented that his decision would come near the end of February, the date when teams label players as “franchise” who would be free agents.

