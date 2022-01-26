The explosion of the Ómicron variant seems to have begun to curb its ravages in the classrooms of schools and institutes in the Region of Murcia, where thousands of casualties continue to be registered among teachers and students, but the curve has stopped growing at the rate it did only a week.

Teachers on medical leave due to Covid-19 confirmed yesterday totaled 1,032, just six more than last week. Among the students, the variant continues to run, but not with the same speed either. If last Wednesday Education had 9,134 students accounted for at home by Covid, yesterday the figure reached 11,164. In addition, another 3,208 are quarantined at their homes.

In the case of students, it is more frequent that they have to carry out this isolation, since in some age groups minors are not yet vaccinated. The positive figures provided by the Ministry of Education count the active cases, that is, the still photo of the pandemic. For that reason, they may include infections already added last week that are still active. In any case, the Ministry considers that the sixth wave has already reached its plateau phase in Murcian educational centers.

Since the course began, Education has counted 22,313 infected students, and 35,776 students (including positive ones) have had to quarantine at home. The teachers who have reported their positive and have been on leave due to coronavirus since the course began amount to 2,261, and the quarantines add up to 3,125.

Infant classrooms, which educate children up to 6 years of age, have been the most affected by quarantines, since children under 5 years of age are not vaccinated, and students of that age group attend class without a mask in bubble groups. Since classes began in September, there have been 404 Infant classrooms that have had to quarantine.

parental criticism



The Ministry of Education insisted yesterday that the losses of teachers are being covered, but in the institutes they assure that they continue to register vacancies on a daily basis, perhaps because not all cases are notified.

The parents of students also lamented yesterday the damage that the interruptions in the normal rhythm of class is causing the health crisis. “The students do not have continuity, nor has anything been done to alleviate the delays that some accumulate, and that are making a dent,” the president of the Federation of Student Associations (FAPA), Marisa Maldonado, lamented yesterday.