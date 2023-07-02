Sunday, July 2, 2023
Neymar's sister-in-law got tired of him and exploded: "A man who refuses to be a man"

July 2, 2023
July 2, 2023
in Sports
Neymar’s sister-in-law got tired of him and exploded: “A man who refuses to be a man”

neymar

Neymar and his girlfriend.

Neymar and his girlfriend.

The Brazilian soccer player is still in controversy over his sentimental life.

the attacker neymara player for the Brazilian national team and French Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is still in controversy with his current partner, the model Bruna Biancardi, with whom he is expecting a child, after the revelation of an alleged case of infidelity.

(You may be interested: Neymar breaks and aggravates controversy over infidelity: heartbreaking message to his wife)

See also  Pafundi's masterpiece sinks South Korea: historic final for Italy

The Canarinha star recently apologized to his partner and her family, as well as the child they are expecting, for the suffering he caused and for the “unnecessary exposure.”

His sister-in-law exploded

Neymar and Fernanda Campos.

Photo:

AFP, Screenshot YouTube Fernanda Campos

Now Bruna Biancardi’s sister has sent a hard message to the footballer through Instagram: “I recommend that you stop treating serious situations with laughter. I know that it is difficult to realize the seriousness of the situation when you do not have responsibility, commitment and care for your neighbor”.

He added in his message: “You are joking with the situation instead of feeling ashamed. You are laughing on social networks and leaving my sister in a bad place, once again. You think that others want to bring you down, but you fall apart alone. A man who refuses to be a man, refuses to grow up and take responsibility for what he does.”

And he ended: “What is the use of apologizing to the family at the reveal party and continuing to act like a child? For those who believe that my sister is in this relationship for interest, money and fame, understand once and for all: she It’s not there and it doesn’t need it. There was never any kind of contract or agreement.”

See also  The Mbappe and Neymar dispute is a “secondary phenomenon”

In the last week, two more alleged infidelities by the Brazilian player have become known.

SPORTS

