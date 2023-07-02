Liberal Democratic Party proposed a project to ban relatives of officials from traveling to unfriendly countries

The Liberal Democratic Party proposed a bill to ban close relatives of Russian officials from traveling to unfriendly countries. Told about it RIA News State Duma Deputy Sergei Karginov.

He explained that, according to the party’s idea, the measure would be temporary. “We propose to give the authorized authorities the right to temporarily block the possibility of travel to unfriendly countries for close relatives of high-ranking officials, law enforcement officers, judges, as well as persons holding elected positions, for example, governors, deputies, heads of municipalities,” Karginov said.

According to the deputy, the restrictions may affect top managers of state corporations, members of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Russia, the Central Election Commission and other structures.

The parliamentarian, in a conversation with the agency, admitted that any close relative of a citizen holding a major position in the structures of the executive or legislative authorities, law enforcement agencies and state corporations could be detained abroad. Thus, according to Karginov, pressure can be organized through a person.

The deputy noted that permission to leave should be given if a close relative of a state official needed to draw up documents for entering into an inheritance in accordance with the laws of another country. He also referred to the exceptions those cases when someone from close people close to power needs medical care abroad due to a serious illness.

Prior to this, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Control Committee, Dmitry Gusev, suggested that the Federal Air Transport Agency publish the lists of officials and businessmen who left during the June 24 rebellion.