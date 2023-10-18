The Brazilian Football Federation has announced that Neymar will be out of action for six to eight months due to a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee, which means he will miss practically the remainder of the season. The Brazilian attacker, who will undergo surgery immediately, was carried out on a stretcher during the match that his national team played this Wednesday against Uruguay, a duel that corresponds to the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Hours later, the worst predictions have been confirmed for the Al Hilal player, a club that has barely been able to enjoy five games in which Neymar has worn its shirt, after the Brazilian star arrived from PSG in the summer. It is estimated that the signing was around 80 million euros, with a two-year contract and a salary of over 200 million euros. Neymar was the main bet of the Saudi team, which also incorporated players of the caliber of Bono, Malcom, Mitrovic, Koulibaly and Milinkovic Savic.

