Neymar shakes the football world: is he going to England?

The moment of psg, in the League and Champions is not the most favourable. The pressure for the results will always be, due to the context, the players they have, which represents one of the most expensive teams in the world. The investment made in recent years does not justify a title at a European level. And in the midst of this chaos, the version of the possible march of one of its stars arises, Neymar.

Neymar to Chelsea?

According to information from ‘Le Parisien’, there was an extraordinary meeting between Al Khelaifi, president of PSG and Todd Boehlyowner of Chelsea.

The talk would have been about the main topic of Neymar’s future, with the option for the Brazilian to leave the Paris club.

Apparently Neymar’s stay at PSG is unsustainable. It is said that the club would even seek, if necessary, to let him go as a free agent, to save his high salary, despite not earning a euro as a transfer.

Chelsea and PSG could reach an agreement for a figure close to 60 million euros.

It is known that Boehly, owner of Chelsea, is a follower of Neymar and that already last summer, just when PSG leaked that he was for sale, there were some approaches that did not materialize.

According to press reports, Neymar currently receives 36 million euros net per season at PSG, after Messi and Mbappé the best paid of the staff.

In its lowest hours after three consecutive defeats, Paris Saint-Germain (1st) urgently needs to revive on Sunday at the Parc des Princes against a Lille (5th) who knows what it is to play one on one to dominate the french soccer.

