Thursday, February 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Neymar shakes the football world: is he going to England?

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Neymar shakes the football world: is he going to England?


close

Paris Saint Germain surprises with Neymar, Mbappé and his new shirt

News in the case of the footballer and his future at PSG.

The moment of psg, in the League and Champions is not the most favourable. The pressure for the results will always be, due to the context, the players they have, which represents one of the most expensive teams in the world. The investment made in recent years does not justify a title at a European level. And in the midst of this chaos, the version of the possible march of one of its stars arises, Neymar.

See also  Who are the potential buyers of Chelsea?

Neymar to Chelsea?

According to information from ‘Le Parisien’, there was an extraordinary meeting between Al Khelaifi, president of PSG and Todd Boehlyowner of Chelsea.

The talk would have been about the main topic of Neymar’s future, with the option for the Brazilian to leave the Paris club.

Apparently Neymar’s stay at PSG is unsustainable. It is said that the club would even seek, if necessary, to let him go as a free agent, to save his high salary, despite not earning a euro as a transfer.

Chelsea and PSG could reach an agreement for a figure close to 60 million euros.

It is known that Boehly, owner of Chelsea, is a follower of Neymar and that already last summer, just when PSG leaked that he was for sale, there were some approaches that did not materialize.

According to press reports, Neymar currently receives 36 million euros net per season at PSG, after Messi and Mbappé the best paid of the staff.

In its lowest hours after three consecutive defeats, Paris Saint-Germain (1st) urgently needs to revive on Sunday at the Parc des Princes against a Lille (5th) who knows what it is to play one on one to dominate the french soccer.

See also  Great match: Atletico had an epic comeback against Valencia

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Neymar #shakes #football #world #England

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
UK recommends age checks within games to protect children

UK recommends age checks within games to protect children

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result