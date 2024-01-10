The Clausura 2024 Tournament that is about to begin is presented with good feelings within Chivas. Once again, the expectation of what Guadalajara can do this season has grown, as it comes from two semesters where, although they did not win the Liga MX title, they at least showed a decent level of competition. It will be important for the future of several of the Chivas players that this first half of the year perform on the field, since some have a market in Europe,
One of them Jesús Orozco, who will be followed throughout the semester, according to what they indicate from Bolavip. And clubs from Serie A in Italy and LaLiga in Spain would be interested in the possible signing of the Chivas defender.
However, there will be no movements for his signature this winter market as the position is clear, to monitor his growth over the next six months and depending on what he demonstrates on the field, bet or not on his purchase in the summer market, when the finances of the clubs in the old continent are much more positive.
At the beginning of last December, little was expected from Chivas, as the club was in the midst of chaos, an internal drama that even led to the departure of Paunovic. However, in recent weeks everything has changed in favor of the flock. First was the arrival of Gago, an interesting bet, and then Fernando Hierro has managed to dispose of most of the team's discards and most importantly, the club managed to sign important reinforcements of the quality of Javier Hernández, Cade Cowell and José Castle.
