Neymar announced on his social networks that he will be a father for the fourth time, because expecting a girl with her partnerthe Brazilian influencer Bruna Biancardi.

The 32-year-old Brazilian forward published a video of the massive gender reveal party, where pink ribbons are seen that announce the arrival of a girl and announced that she is experiencing “a very pleasant phase” with her family.

It is about the second daughter of the young couplewho a few months ago went through a crisis that kept them separated for several months, after it was learned that the forward was expecting a girl as a result of a temporary relationship with the model Amanda Kimberlly.

Neymar He already has a 12-year-old son with another influencer, Carol Dantas.also Brazilian.

The Saudi Al Hilal player lived a football year crossed by various physical problems that kept him off the courts.

He suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee last year that left him out of action for almost the entire season and caused him to miss this year’s edition of the Copa América.

On his return to the courts in November he suffered a new tear in the anterior ligament and in the meniscus of his left knee, so this year he was only able to be present in two games with Al Hilal.