Dental tartar, as we all know, is nothing more than the accumulation of bacterial plaque on our teeth and gums. That is, it is mineralization and calcification of dental plaqueto which they will go adhering oral bacteria and other substanceslike saliva or calcium, forming a yellowish layer and, above all, hard.

Apparently, the scale deposits they progressively accumulate over time, since normal brushing does not eliminate them. At the moment when the bacterial plaque has become quite solidit won’t be left another solution than going to a dentistry consultation to take care of its elimination with the most appropriate treatment.

Highlights

With this, it should be noted that bacterial plaque not only puts our dental aesthetics at risk with the appearance of tartar, but also It also harms our oral health, which can cause oral diseases and infections, such as cavities or periodontal diseases..

Depending on the area in which it accumulates, there are two types of tartar:

Supragingival tartar . It accumulates on the visible surface of the teeth and gums.

. It accumulates on the visible surface of the teeth and gums. Subgingival tartar. It accumulates below the gums and is not so easy to perceive because it cannot be seen with the naked eye.

To take into account

Given this panorama, it is worth highlighting that there is a drink that everyone can prepare at home and that would be of great help to combat dental tartar. According to a detailed study by the Bareilly Institute of Dental Sciencesin India, regular consumption of green tea can significantly help with oral hygiene.

And, thanks to its high content of antioxidants and vitamins C and E, green tea acts by considerably reducing the amount of bacteria in the mouth and promoting cleaner and healthier teeth. As if this were not enough, it prevents inflammation of the gums, a key factor on people’s health.

Other properties

But this is not all. Green tea has many more positive aspects: reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseaseshelps to lose weight in a healthy way, helps regulate blood sugar, contributes to skin health, promotes bone health…