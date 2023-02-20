Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

Some French media reports that were issued immediately after the Brazilian Neymar’s exit due to injury during his team’s confrontation, Paris Saint-Germain, against Lille in “League One”, indicated the possibility of the “princes’ wing” being absent for a period ranging from one to 3 weeks, but the situation remains. “Mysterious”, especially since he did not suffer a broken ankle, according to the Parisian club’s later statements, and whether Neymar’s absence was long or short, the story of the injuries and absences of the “glass man” from the “princes’ team” seems very exciting, after it extended for unprecedented periods that began since his early days in The French capital will only end with his departure!

And by conducting a quick statistical review of the number of Neymar’s injuries since his “controversial” move to St. Germain in the summer of 2017, it becomes clear that he suffered 20 various injuries of varying severity between fractures, sprains, ruptures of ligaments, bruises, and even the Corona virus, in addition to 8 times when he needed rest due to exhaustion or poor fitness. Physical, for a total of 28 medical reasons, as a result of which the Brazilian missed the ranks and matches of the capital team.

And the matter was not limited to the number of injuries, but rather exceeded that when evaluating periods of absence that will certainly exceed 611 days after his current injury, which means that Neymar has been away from St. “The Parisian” in 124 matches, including 20 matches for suspension due to colored cards or according to administrative decisions taken by the local and international federations, and by calculating the average of the team playing 50 official matches per season, which does not always happen, Neymar’s “technical” absence extended over almost two and a half seasons. , which are frightening numbers when compared to the amount of money paid and announced in that deal!

The periods of Neymar’s absence ranged from a few days to dozens of days, and the period of his absence due to a metatarsal fracture is the largest in the history of his injuries, as he was absent for 90 days between February and May 2018, then he was exposed to it again after one year, to miss 85 days between January and April 2019, His ankle injuries varied, so he was absent first in 2019 for a period of 63 days, due to the rupture of his ligaments, then 73 days between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, and he certainly missed many of the team’s matches during that period, and the number of lost matches ranged between 12 and 18 matches.

Some public financial statistics indicate that Neymar earns more than 700 thousand euros per week, or 2 million and 800 thousand euros per month, with a total of 33 million and 600 thousand euros per year, and after 5 and a half years that the Brazilian spent with Paris, the total he has received so far is 168 million. , In contrast to bonuses and other financial matters, and by calculating the periods of his absence recorded in numbers, the “princes’ team” will find that his “glass” star obtained more than 66 million during his injuries without playing, as one day for the injured Neymar costs his team 100 thousand euros!