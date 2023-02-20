Rowing | Jari Saario rowed like a madman in the Atlantic, but didn’t move anywhere – “I’m on the edge of the waves”

Jari Saario has rowed 2,500 kilometers in the Atlantic.

Fireman Jari Saario has already rowed over 2,500 kilometers in the Atlantic. On Sunday, Saario told HS via satellite phone that the previous night had been difficult due to the conditions.

“I’m on the edge of the wave zone, where the winds change all the time. Many times in an hour you can turn in a different direction. Even though he’s rowing all the time, he’s not moving anywhere,” Saario said.

Saario left Gran Canaria on January 23. His goal is to be the first person to row back and forth across the Atlantic. The one-way trip goes from Gran Canaria to Miami, which is 7,000 kilometers away. On the way back, Saario plans to row from New York to London.

Saario rowed the first thousand kilometers for 11 days. Now a good third of the estimated distance has been covered.

Saario dreamed of making the journey in 80 days. With a steady pace table, it means that the halfway point should still be reached in the early days of March.

Saario has previously guessed that the 2,500 kilometer marker would mean that he is in the middle of the Atlantic, even though the journey is not quite halfway yet.

Island estimate that Sunday is the day when the journey goes in the wrong direction. He threw a so-called drift anchor into the sea, which is used to curb drifting in the wrong direction. Before leaving, Saario said that the purpose is to row as much as possible with the dowry.

“These days have been prepared for, that such days will come,” Saario said.

In the message he sent on Monday, Saario’s trip had started to go more favorably. He said he slept well.

“When I woke up, it had calmed down and I went rowing. It’s sunny and the rain clouds have passed,” said Saario.

According to Saario, there will be wind from the right direction, i.e. from the east. The weather is sunny and warm.

“Now just a lot of rowing kilometers with a good feeling,” Saario said.