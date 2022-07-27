Among the apps for electric charging you can use Nexcharge that offers in one App the possibility of recharging from the columns Enel X, Ionity, Neogy, Becharge and many others. It is available for devices Android And Apple and allows you to find the charging station, book it and obviously start a charging session.
NextCharge app for electric charging
NextCharge is a real container of information where to find the columns on the territory divided between free and paid. Some of these can be used through your provider to recharge your vehicle using the “Virtual wallet” (wallet in English), which can be reloaded like the telephone credit or used by direct debit on credit card or PayPal account.
The rates are not fixed and also depend on the different operators and owners of the stations. They usually have one mixed tariffconsisting of a part relating to consumption in kWh and a timed part, generally depending on the minutes of use of the charging infrastructure.
NextCharge rates in AC and DC
|TYPE
|COST PER kWh
|COST PER MIN.
|OCCUPATION
|NextCharge in AC
|€ 0.38 / 0.72 *
|€ 0.01
|0.01 € / minute **
|NextCharge in DC
|0.51 / 0.79 € *
|€ 0.01
|0.01 € / minute **
The NextCharge rates vary according to the operator and to view them just click on the connector symbol in the detail screen of the selected station
* up to 50 – 100 – over 150 kW
** depending on the charging operator
There is always the charge for the occupation of the charging stall at the end of the charge beyond 60 minutes.
Map columns accessible with the NextCharge APP
Download NexCharge on the Android Play Store
Download NexCharge on the Apple App Store
