Among the apps for electric charging you can use Nexcharge that offers in one App the possibility of recharging from the columns Enel X, Ionity, Neogy, Becharge and many others. It is available for devices Android And Apple and allows you to find the charging station, book it and obviously start a charging session.

NextCharge app for electric charging

NextCharge is a real container of information where to find the columns on the territory divided between free and paid. Some of these can be used through your provider to recharge your vehicle using the “Virtual wallet” (wallet in English), which can be reloaded like the telephone credit or used by direct debit on credit card or PayPal account.

Compartment for charging the Peugeot e-208

The rates are not fixed and also depend on the different operators and owners of the stations. They usually have one mixed tariffconsisting of a part relating to consumption in kWh and a timed part, generally depending on the minutes of use of the charging infrastructure.

NextCharge rates in AC and DC

TYPE COST PER kWh COST PER MIN. OCCUPATION NextCharge in AC € 0.38 / 0.72 * € 0.01 0.01 € / minute ** NextCharge in DC 0.51 / 0.79 € * € 0.01 0.01 € / minute ** NexCharge rates in AC and DC

The NextCharge rates vary according to the operator and to view them just click on the connector symbol in the detail screen of the selected station

The prices of electricity for recharging can be found on the NexCharge APP by clicking on the type of connection

* up to 50 – 100 – over 150 kW

** depending on the charging operator

There is always the charge for the occupation of the charging stall at the end of the charge beyond 60 minutes.

Map columns accessible with the NextCharge APP

