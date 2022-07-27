Norwich, who finished last in the Premier League last season, is one of the early favorites for the English championship.

1–20–1–20. Norwich’s league standings from the last four seasons are confusing, and tell a story about the level differences in English top football. Two championships in the second tier of the Championship have been followed both times by a dull jumbo place in the main series Premier League.

Of course, number 1 is next in the series, and Norwich is the number one favorite of the betting agencies to win the 2022-23 Championship season that starts this weekend.

Norwich and its Finnish star Teemu Pukki will begin their journey towards the bright lights, which stretches back to the beginning of May, on Saturday when they face Cardiff in an away game.

The exception to the two previous second-tier seasons with the “Canaries” is that there is a different man at the end of the bench than the one who piloted Norwich to series victory in 2019 and 2021 Daniel Farke. With the sad replacement of the German coach last season With Dean Smith however, has success in the Championship from his previous jobs as coach of Brentford and Aston Villa.

“It’s always different under each coach, but of course the goals are always the same. Our coach has seen and done a lot in this league, but in the end the responsibility lies with us players. We know what the expectations are and our players have to take responsibility”, said the midfielder, who has been in the elevator at Norwich for the last four seasons Kenny McLean pondered the local newspaper For the Norwich Evening News.

“Many of us have experienced the rise, so we know what is needed. The coaching is different now, but we have a very good team. I’m not going to say that we’ll bounce back to the Premier League right away, but it’s certain that we’ll do everything we can.”

Like as usual, the relegators are among the biggest promotion favorites, so Watford and Burnley are also expected to fight for a return to the sun. West Bromwich and Middlesbrough also have their confidants going into the season.

Middlesbrough wants media information by Finland’s national team leader for help in his attack From Marcus Forss, whose playing time in Premier League Brentford has been limited. Last season, Forss played on loan at Hull in the Championship and scored one goal in 11 matches.

Pukki, 32, has been in the headlines during the summer. It has been reported that he wants to leave Norwich and play in the Premier League, but the transfer rumors have remained rumours, at least for now. Coach Smith has assured that Pukki is not going anywhere.

“He will stay with the club. Certainly,” Smith declared in early July.

Norwich fans are praying for their icon to stay, because Pukki has shown his level not only in the Premier League but especially in the Championship. Two seasons, 84 matches, 55 goals and two promotions.

Betting agencies also know Puki’s power, because the Finnish cannon has the lowest odds to be the top scorer in the Championship. Puki already has such royalty in his trophy cabinet, as he scored 29 hits during the 2018–19 season.