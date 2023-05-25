The newspaper indicated, on Wednesday, quoting unnamed sources, that Seoul had reached a “secret arrangement” with Washington to transfer the missiles to the United States for delivery to Ukraine, after Washington asked its Asian ally last year for that support.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry spokesman, Jun Ha-kyu, said Thursday that it was in talks with the Pentagon about ammunition exports, but there were “inaccurate parts” in the Wall Street Journal report, refusing to go into details.

“There have been various discussions and requests, and our government will take appropriate measures while comprehensively reviewing the war and humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” John told a news briefing.

Seoul, a Washington ally and major producer of artillery ammunition, has so far ruled out sending lethal military aid to Ukraine, citing its trade ties with Russia and Moscow’s influence over North Korea, despite mounting pressure from Washington and Europe on it to supply weapons to Kiev.

President Yoon Sok Yul, in an interview with Reuters in April, hinted at the possibility of a change in his country’s position, saying it might be difficult for Seoul to commit to providing humanitarian and financial support only if Ukraine faced a large-scale attack on civilian targets or “a situation that the international community cannot condone.” about him”.

The newspaper said that a “breakthrough” was achieved after Yoon visited Washington last month to hold a summit with President Joe Biden.