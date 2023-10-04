James Rodríguez feels happy and valued in Sao Paulo. His arrival to the Brazilian team has generated a lot of expectations, and the Colombian is confident of succeeding in the popular São Paulo team.

I am older now, I am 33 years old and it is an age in which I help my teammates on or off the field

In a conversation with the official Sao Paulo media, James spoke about how good he feels in the club; of his age and what he can contribute on and off the field with his maturity, and focus on helping the youngest members of the squad.

“I am happy, preparing well to help the team. I am older now, I am 33 years old and it is an age in which I help my teammates on or off the field. I am psychologically prepared to do all that. I want to help all the young players,” he expressed.

Rodríguez spoke wonderfully about the Sao Paulo fans, as he has felt the human warmth of the fans: “Here you feel much more passion. The Sao Paulo fan is very passionate and that is very good. “I told my friends and family that it is a very big club and I am happy and prepared to do things better.”

And he added: “I am happy. I felt very well received. A team that now wins a title and that they deserve a lot. I am very happy for the Cup, when one club wins titles, another always comes. Sao Paulo has very quality players to achieve this.”

The feeling of playing with James

James is not yet a starter in Sao Paulo, but the fans treat him with great affection and his teammates look at him with reverential respect. This is the case of Jonathan Calleri, the Argentine who is one of the club’s most important attacking pieces.

In statements to TNT Sports Brazil, Calleri spoke about what it means to be a teammate of a player with his international career, which includes the distinction of having been the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. And he made an incredible revelation.

I have no words to describe what it feels like to play with him.

“James is sensational. I’m passionate about how he plays. I have no words to describe what it feels like to play alongside him. Someone who wore Real Madrid’s number 10… Sometimes it’s even scary to talk to him,” Calleri declared.

The Argentine attacker also spoke about the fact that James is not yet a starter in coach Dorival Junior’s idea of ​​​​the game, although he believes that he will soon earn his place.

“A player of his caliber always wants to play. It’s difficult when there are a lot of people and they don’t play, everyone wants to play. We are 40 players and everyone has to understand Dorival’s situation. Sometimes it will be my turn or someone else’s turn, but everyone pulls in the same direction,” he said.

