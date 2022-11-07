EFQ Murcia Monday, November 7, 2022, 02:25



Newgarden is one of the Murcian companies with the most projection in recent years. They have more than 12 years of experience in the outdoor lighting and decoration sector, helping professionals in the Horeca sector to give their businesses a touch of design and innovation. With headquarters and manufacturing point in Alhama de Murcia, the Newgarden team, made up of 98 professionals, is committed to a range of innovative Mediterranean-style products, a line that has made it a benchmark in the sector in more than 28 countries. all over the world.

One of the products that is causing the most talk among professionals in the Horeca sector is the Cherry wireless outdoor light bulb. This Led bulb does not need cables and its versatility means that it can be installed on practically any metal surface or hung using the built-in hook. Among its most notable properties is its light output of 900 lumens and a range of up to 20 with a single charge. It can be controlled by its remote control with the possibility of regulating its power. It can also be found inside lamps such as the SISINE or SAONA family.

Newgarden’s product range adapts to all types of terraces, restaurants, and market trends. Among all the wide range of lighting we find one of the most demanded collections by hospitality professionals: table lamps. A wide variety of shapes, finishes and textures are combined with the most efficient technology to create unique and trendy designs. There are lamps made by hand with natural fibers such as rattan or bamboo, as well as lighting with a fire effect or made with recycled material from the ocean. Endless possibilities for any style of outdoor decoration. To stand out among all the products is the LOLA 20 LUX table lamp, its polyhedral design with a transparent finish and adjustable light functionality make it one of the great attractions of the catalogue.

Lola 20 LUX table lamp with a polyhedral design and a transparent finish. /



Among all the outdoor lighting solutions for professionals, it is worth highlighting the integration of this innovative tabletop system into the market. Garland Lift can be adapted to any type of table, its installation is very simple and its height and length can be easily adjusted. It can be combined with the previously named Cherry bulb, or with any type of garland, among them we highlight the solar and battery charging versions of the AURORA or ALLEGRA models from Newgarden, which allow lighting with great intensity without the need for cables.

And not everything ends there, within the Newgarden catalog you will be able to discover all kinds of outdoor solutions focused on professionals, not only floor lamps, garlands or pendants, you will find from backlit bars, to solar-charged furniture or even a wide variety of accessories for bars such as sofas, sun loungers or bottle racks, as well as giant planters. More than 700 references focused on giving a unique touch to your business.

Since its origins, Newgarden has been characterized by having a broad commitment to the Environment in all its processes and developments, constantly offering the market sustainable products, collections made with recycled and/or recyclable materials, or supporting local development and employment by establishing its beginnings its factory in Spain.

The Murcian company firmly believes in the present and future of green energy, offering a wide range of solar charging products with 0% electricity consumption, and above all, products made to be enjoyed and excited.