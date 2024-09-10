by VALERIO BARRETTA

Goodbye Newey, Marko is not despairing

“Our crisis is not linked to Adrian Newey’s departure“. Thus Helmut Mark had denied the critics who linked the decline of Red Bull to the transfer of the British designer, just made official in Aston Martin. But for the Austrian, in such a large and structured team, the farewell of an individual (however brilliant and incisive) will not even have long-term consequences.

Marko’s words

“Adrian made the difference, he was the only one in the team who knew how to win the World Cup. He brought all his knowledge and told us what to do to make us a winning team. I think he was one of the cornerstones“, these are Marko’s words on the podcast Inside Line F1.

“In those years, none of us knew how to win races and championships. So at that stage one man could make the difference. Today the team has 2,000 people, and it is the team that counts, not the individual.. Also because there are many more simulation tools and much more data“.

Stroll’s Dream

Could Aston Martin be the Red Bull of 2005 with the advantage of being a much more structured team? This is the hope of the owner Lawrence Stroll and Fernando Alonso, eager to return to success in Formula 1 after more than ten years. And of course Newey also hopes so, chasing the dream of winning the World Championship with four different teams, two of which were completely fasting from success before his arrival.