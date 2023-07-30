And Newcastle wrote in his account on the “X” platform, “Twitter”, previously: “Alan Saint-Maximin completed the procedures for his transfer to Al-Ahly. Thank you for everything. All the best in the future.”

Newcastle’s announcement comes one day after the French winger announced his departure from the English club, without revealing his new team.

Al-Ahly has not yet announced the inclusion of 26-year-old Saint-Maximin, but it is expected that this will happen in the coming hours.

Al-Ahly supported its ranks strongly after quickly returning to the top flight, and signed more than one distinguished player from the English Premier League, led by Algerian Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, Roberto Firmino from Liverpool and Edouard Mendy from Chelsea.

Saint-Maximin had moved to Newcastle in 2019 from Nice, France, after playing in many teams, including Monaco and Bastia in “Ligue 1”, and German Hanover.

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, after finishing in the Premier League in the Golden Square last season.