London (Reuters)

Newcastle United announced the signing of attacking midfielder Harvey Barnes from Leicester City on a five-year contract today, Sunday.

The two clubs did not disclose the financial details of the deal, while British reports stated that Newcastle paid 39 million pounds for the 25-year-old England player.

Barnes said: “It’s a great team, and for me it’s an excellent opportunity to come here and enter a successful team that does exciting things.”

He added, “I think it is the attacking player’s dream to come to such a team, as he plays at a fast pace, and this requires physical strength, but it can be continued to be rewarded with created opportunities and scored goals, so I think I will definitely suit this style.”

Barnes started his career at Leicester Academy, and was one of the few bright signs in the team’s last season, but despite his great effort and scoring 13 goals in the Premier League, he did not save him from relegation to the second division.

Barnes made one appearance for England, coming on as a substitute during the 3-0 win over Wales in 2020.

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, after finishing the Premier League in the Golden Square under the leadership of coach Eddie Howe.

Barnes became the third player to join Newcastle this summer, after signing 18-year-old young striker Yankoba Minte and Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.