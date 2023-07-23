‘Barbie’ It’s the great PREMIERE of the year, it’s that simple. Whether they see it in theaters or are waiting for its arrival on streaming, the truth is that thousands are very excited about the plot directed by Greta Gerwig, as many believe that Margot Robbie, as the iconic Mattel doll, has been the best casting seen in years; however, the actress was not the first choice for the project. Yes, there were up to two potential protagonists before her and one was Anne Hathaway.

Why didn’t Anne Hathaway star in the movie ‘Barbie’?

Although now it is impossible to imagine ‘Barbie’ without Margot Robbie as the protagonist, the truth is that Anne Hathaway was able to bring the doll to life in live action. In case you didn’t know, the film was first helmed by Sony and the ‘Princess Diaries’ star entered negotiations with the studio to be Barbie in 2017.

A short time later, 2018 began as the year for the arrival of this film in theaters under the direction of Alethea Jones. However, there were setbacks.

The conversations never came to fruition between the Hollywood actress and Sony. The project was taking a long time to materialize, for which the production company lost the rights to Barbie and it was Warner Bros. who eventually got down to work with Greta Gerwig as director and Margot Robbie in the role of the blonde.

Who was going to be Barbie?

Another detail that you may not know is that neither Hathaway nor Robbie were the first choices for ‘Barbie’. Specifically, it was the comedian Amy Schumer who was about to put herself in the shoes of the legendary Mattel doll, but she gave up on the project not long after being chosen as the protagonist.

Although it was initially explained that Schumer stepped aside due to agenda issues, the actress later revealed the real reason.

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” Amy explained to The Hollwyood Reporter in 2022.

