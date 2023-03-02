Through their social channels J-POP Manga has unveiled all the news that it will distribute in Italy during spring 2023. Among the upcoming works we find two manga that have enjoyed great success in Japan in recent years, namely Medalist Of Ikada Tsuruma And Mystery to iu Nakare Of Yumi Tamura. It also comes Gakuthe first work created by Shinichi Ishizuka that we got to know thanks to Blue Giant.

Let’s find out together all the news coming thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga announces titles arriving for spring 2023

Milan, March 2, 2023: During a live Instagram, the Milanese publishing house, J-POP Manga has announced new titles that will soon be added to its catalogue: Gaku, Medalist, Transparent (Tomei Ningen no Hone), Mystery to iu Nakare, Conquest of Heaven, HaraHara Sensei, World’s End Harem AfterWorld and the fourth season of Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World.

Gaku

by Shinichi Ishizuka

9 volumes, complete series

The first masterpiece from the author of Blue Giant! Sanpo Shimazaki has dedicated his life to the mountains. He is regarded as a specialist in the highest peaks, and as a volunteer member of Japan’s Northern Alps Rescue Team, he uses his knowledge every day to rescue inattentive hikers, imperiled skiers and unconscious climbers. Loving the mountain doesn’t just mean appreciating its immense beauty but also respecting the frightening and innumerable asperities that

hides… and know all the methods to survive in those unimaginable conditions. A new series that recounts the breathtaking adventures of the men who watch over the lives of mountaineers, pushing the bar of their limits further and further along the unbeaten paths of adventure.

Medalist

by Ikada Tsuruma

7 volumes, ongoing series

The winning series of Next Manga Awards 2022 and of Shogakukan Manga Awards 2023! Despite being still young, Tsukasa already keeps the pieces of a broken dream in his drawer. Due to financial problems, he was forced to abandon his plans to become an elite ice skating athlete and now has to make ends meet by performing sad shows. Everything changes when he meets Inori, a girl who longs to become a skater but who, misunderstood by her mother, is forced to train secretly. Thanks to the tenacity shown by Inori, Tsukasa decides to become her coach and help her enter the tough world of figure skating. Thus begins a long and difficult journey for the two: the destination? The most important ice stages in the world!

Transparent (Tomei Ningen no Hone)

By Jun Ogino

4 volumes, complete series

Aya Kinomiya’s family may seem like many, but it’s only appearance. Aya’s father constantly scolds her mother and beats her to punish her for any alleged wrongdoing she commits. The brother pretends not to notice this horrible violence and thinks only of having fun. The atmosphere in the house is one of pure terror and both the mother and Aya live constantly in fear, envying those who live their lives with serenity. One day, after witnessing yet another violent quarrel, Aya experiences such a level of stress that she manifests a strange ability: she can now become invisible. How to use her new power? Aya will have to make a decision that could save her family… but curse herself forever.

Mystery to iu Nakare

By Yumi Tamura

12 volumes, ongoing series

The winning series of Shogakukan Manga Awards 2021 and nominated for two editions of the manga Taisho, at the Kodansha Manga Award and al Osamu Tezuka Cultural Award.

Totono is a university student who stands out, in addition to his thick hair, for his refined and above average observation and deduction skills. Falsely accused of the murder of a classmate, the young man manages to exonerate himself, digging into the lives of the policemen investigating him. Although he claims to want to return to a simple and relaxed life, after the thrill of having his name cleared Totono can no longer help but be drawn to one mystery after another. In his own blunt but gracious way, he will try to use his talents to make sense of a world made chaotic by crime!

The conquest of the sky

By Yudori

Single volume

The talented Korean artist Yudoriafter the success of Pandora’s Choice (vol. 1 – 2), returns with a powerful and timely work. In 16th-century Holland, Amelie is a young Catholic married to Hans, a wealthy merchant with a passion for collecting. A role, that of the humble and condescending wife, which doesn’t fit well with her rebellious and curious character… Until the husband brings a young slave from his travels who came from distant lands, shattering the fragile balance of the house. Gradually, however, the two women will forge a bond that will push them towards freedom.

Hara Hara Sensei

By Yanagi Takakuchi

4 volumes, complete series

Since her dreams of working in academia have been cruelly scuppered, Azusa has made a living as a teacher at a country school and spends her days enduring the terrible treatment she receives from both her students and peers.

But when she learns that her younger sister Ruka, the only relative she has left, is involved in big trouble in Tokyo, Azusa decides to return to the big city … where she will have to face yakuza and ruthless threats, amid suspicions , underworld and hardboiled full cut action. A fast-paced Hard Boiled tale full of tension, action and twists!

World’s End Harem – AfterWorld

By Kotaro Shono and LINK

4 volumes, ongoing series

Year 2049. The MK Virus has annihilated almost all men on the planet and the few male survivors of the pandemic were awakened from their cryogenic sleep only after the discovery of the vaccine, however developing symptoms that inhibit their reproductive instincts.

Riku Kanemura, a high school student now awakened for 3 years, lives in a Japan where the ratio between males and females is 1:10,000. Life seems to flow without too many setbacks, until the day when a girl of his age approaches him and confirms that his reproductive desire is not dormant at all… The great return of the sexiest sci-fi saga of the moment!

Re:Zero Staring life in another world – Stag. IV

By Tappei Nagatsuki and Haruno Atori

7 volumes, ongoing series

The adventures of Subaru and Emilia continue in the famous isekai saga of Re: Zero: Subaru Natsuki defeated the witch-cult’s archbishop of sin, “Indolence”, and was reunited with Emilia. The two have overcome the painful breakup and reconciled, but a new and dangerous adventure awaits them in the Sanctuary of Roswaal.