Substitute Harvey Barnes gave his team, Newcastle, a fatal victory over its guest, West Ham, 4-3, by scoring a brace in the last seven minutes of a match during which the host trailed 1-3 in the thirtieth round of the English Premier League.

Although he was the first to score in the sixth minute from a penalty kick, executed by Swede Alexander Isak, coach Eddie Howe's team seemed on its way to its thirteenth defeat this season, after receiving two goals in the first half from Jamaican Michael Antonio (21) and Ghanaian Mohamed Quddus (10 + 45). ).

Then the situation became more complicated at the beginning of the second half, after they conceded for the third time with a goal by Jarrod Bowen (48).

After losing the efforts of Jamal Lascelles in the 17th minute due to injury, leaving his place to Swedish Emil Krafth, the latter returned and suffered an injury in the 57th minute, when he was replaced by Louis Hall.

The same scenario was also repeated, when Valentino Livramento was injured and was replaced by Paraguayan Miguel Almiron (56), and the latter returned and gave his place to Barnes after he was injured in the 67th minute.

However, this did not discourage the Howe team, as they reduced the gap with another penalty kick by Isaac (77), before Barnes had his say with two goals in the 83rd and 90th minutes, giving his team only its second victory in the last seven matches in all competitions and the thirteenth in the league this season. , raising its score to 43 points in eighth place temporarily, one point behind its guest, London, which suffered its tenth defeat.