He entered a pharmacy in Collegno, in the province of Turin with the aim of robbing it but he didn't calculate the owner's reaction. The protagonist is a 56-year-old local old acquaintance of the police force. The criminal simulated possession of a weapon to scare the pharmacist who, however, did not lose heart and resisted; after a brief scuffle the criminal still took possession of the cash in the till, amounting to just over 300 euros, and attempted to escape but not quickly enough: outside the business he found a patrol from the Collegno Carabinieri station who, upon indication from 112, she rushed to the scene. The man was arrested as he was seriously suspected of the crime of “aggravated robbery” and the doors of prison were opened for him. The stolen goods were returned to the pharmacist



