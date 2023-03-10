The statements of the parents of the 4-month-old baby hospitalized in a coma: here’s what they would have told the investigators

He is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit newborn of alone 4 months. Unfortunately he is in a coma. Investigators are still working to figure out what happened. They have decided to open an investigation into the crime of aggravated injuries.

A heartbreaking episode that was widespread only in the last few hours. Unfortunately the conditions of the little one are serious, as he has brought back a intracranial effusion leading to irreversible damage.

Given the situation, the doctors themselves decided to alert law enforcement.

The parents were questioned by the investigators and stated that they not knowing what happened to him.

We didn’t rock him too forcefully, none of us rocked him too much, he didn’t suffer plots. He woke up in the middle of the night, crying desperately, we got scared, we immediately took him to the emergency room.

4-month-old baby in coma: hypotheses and facts

Facts started about one month ago. Precisely at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital which is located in the city of Verona.

The parents arrived at the hospital with the child already in serious condition. The doctors immediately took care of him and tried to understand the reason behind his malaise. But it is precisely from the controls, that a sad reality has emerged.

The child unfortunately reported a intracranial effusionwith irreversible damage. For this reason, since his hospitalization, he has been in the intensive care unit, in a coma. Investigators speculate that they may have it shaken. The only plausible explanation at the moment, to justify damage of that magnitude.

The pm Silvia Facciotti he’s handling the case. Now the magistrates intend to have a technical consultancy, which can certify the link between the very serious injuries contested by the Prosecutor and the alleged shaking to which they subjected him.