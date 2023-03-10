Two months after the crime of Yana Malayko, her ex-boyfriend has decided to confess: his version is convincing

Two months after the crime that led to the disappearance of the 23-year-old Yana Malayko, her ex boyfriend decided to confess, but said he didn’t really want to end his life. An important piece for the investigators, who are still investigating the incident.

For the family and for all the girl’s loved ones this is a very special moment delicate. The father carried out the search for several days to find his body.

The events took place on the evening of last January 20th. Precisely in the house where the young a lived Castiglione delle Stivierein the province of Mantua.

Yana actually went out with her new boyfriend that evening Andrew. They went out to dinner and then went to his house to watch a movie. During those hours though, her ex Dumitro Stratan he never stopped texting her.

He made her go to his home, using the excuse that the dog they had taken in together was bad. Yana immediately went there, but unfortunately she never left that house. Or rather, she came out locked in a black bag.

The agents managed to stop the man already the next day. However, at every interrogation Dumitru Stratan always made use of the option not to answer. In fact, it took about 11 days to find his body.

The confession of Yana Malayko’s ex-boyfriend

Just a few hours ago, the man asked to be heard by the investigators in the presence of his lawyers. He is accused of voluntary crime, premeditation and concealment of the body.

In his confession, he stated that he was in his ex’s apartment that night and that a new girl was born between them discussion. He said he hit her at the sternumas if to push her away, but really didn’t mean to hurt her.

Just a few minutes later, he realized it was dead. Obviously the story of the 33-year-old not convincing at all the investigators, since the autopsy revealed details that do not coincide. The girl suffered beatings and probably, when he closed it in the trolley it was still Viva.