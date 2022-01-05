A newborn baby It was found by customs personnel in an airplane toilet bin.

The abandoned man was reported in a ship that had landed on January 1 at the airport of Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar.

According to the ‘BBC’ news network, a 20-year-old woman was arrested after being singled out as suspected of having given birth in flight.

The Air Mauritius plane arrived from Madagascar and landed in the airport International Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam.

How was the baby found?

In a routine inspection, the staff took notice.

The discovery of the baby was made during a routine inspection of the ship by customs personnel.

They noticed that there was blood-stained toilet paper in the bathroom. Therefore, they decided to open the toilet bin.

However, officials never imagined encountering something like this. Well, in that container was the newborn.

The baby was immediately taken to a public hospital to have the necessary care.

What happened to the mother?

According to the news network, the personnel of the ship identified a young woman in her 20s as suspected of having committed the heinous act.

At first, the detained woman denied that the child was hers. However, she was subjected to a medical examination who confirmed that she had just given birth.

The authorities took action on the matter and the young woman was placed under police surveillance in the hospital.

Fortunately, both she and the baby are in good health.

According to the aforementioned media, the woman had arrived at the destination with a permit to work for 2 years.

However, after leaving unprotected the child, “will be questioned once she leaves the hospital and accused of abandonment of a newborn ”, published the ‘BBC’.

* With information from El Comercio / GDA (Peru)