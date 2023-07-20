EA gunman opened fire at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, killing at least two people. The shooter himself was also dead, the police reported on Thursday morning. Other people were injured.

The incident happened in the business center of the metropolis not far from the fan base of the women’s soccer World Cup, which takes place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Despite the incident, the tournament will open as planned this Thursday, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed in a press conference: “There is no risk to national security.” In Auckland, hosts New Zealand open the tournament at 9am CEST against Norway.

The shooter first moved through the building under construction and fired more shots. Eventually, he retreated into an elevator shaft, Police Inspector Sunny Patel said. Local officials tried to communicate with the man. But he fired more shots and was found dead a short time later.

“Events are understandably alarming and we reassure the public that this incident is under control and is an isolated incident,” Patel said in the statement. It is not a national security risk.

Six injured

Prime Minister Hipkins expressed “great concern” after the incident. Six other people were injured, including police officers, the prime minister said, adding: “I want to thank the brave men and women of the New Zealand police who ran into the line of fire, in the midst of danger, to save the lives of others.”

The motive for the crime was initially unclear. According to the prime minister, the police have so far not been able to identify any ideological or political motivation. Apparently it was the act of an individual. Hipkins later wanted to visit the scene in Auckland.