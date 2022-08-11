New York would have a street named after Héctor Lavoe

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
â€˜I sing the songs that people needâ€™ was one of his phrases.
‘I sing the songs that people need’ was one of his phrases.
The famous salsa singer passed away on June 29, 1993.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 11, 2022, 01:33 PM
The singer Héctor Lavoe, salsa icon, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 1993, at St. Clares Hospital in Manhattan, New York, the city where he spent the last years of his life alone and abandoned.
His name was Héctor Juan Pérez Martínez. “He met Willie Colón, with whom he recorded 11 albums and with whom he was catapulted into the world of salsa. Fame and money came to him prematurely at the age of 21, a situation he did not learn to handle. His life soon became in a series of excesses”, is recounted in one of his biographies.
(Also read: Goodbye to ‘El Cantante’/Journey in TIME)
(Trends: Bottled air, the new paisa ‘entrepreneurship’ that is all the rage on networks)
The promoter of Latin music, Jesse Ramírez, told Efe that one of the streets in New York is looking for the name of the artist.
(In other news: Mariana Muñoz: who is the author of Colombia’s historic goal?)
“Other artists already have streets named after them in the Big Apple, so it’s time for Lavoe to have his too (…) He is a true icon of Latin music in New York and the world,” he said. to Eph.
TRENDS
August 11, 2022, 01:33 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#York #street #named #Héctor #Lavoe
Leave a Reply