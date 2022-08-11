Thursday, August 11, 2022
New York would have a street named after Héctor Lavoe

August 11, 2022
Hector Lavoe

‘I sing the songs that people need’ was one of his phrases.

The famous salsa singer passed away on June 29, 1993.

The singer Héctor Lavoe, salsa icon, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 1993, at St. Clares Hospital in Manhattan, New York, the city where he spent the last years of his life alone and abandoned.

His name was Héctor Juan Pérez Martínez. “He met Willie Colón, with whom he recorded 11 albums and with whom he was catapulted into the world of salsa. Fame and money came to him prematurely at the age of 21, a situation he did not learn to handle. His life soon became in a series of excesses”, is recounted in one of his biographies.

The promoter of Latin music, Jesse Ramírez, told Efe that one of the streets in New York is looking for the name of the artist.

“Other artists already have streets named after them in the Big Apple, so it’s time for Lavoe to have his too (…) He is a true icon of Latin music in New York and the world,” he said. to Eph.

TRENDS

