The Flash is at a crossroads: Warner Bros. is considering several options for the film with Ezra Milleraccording to what The Hollywood Reporter revealed, and there is even the possibility that the entire $ 200 million project will be canceled.

A few weeks ago it was given for certain that Ezra Miller will be taken out of the DC Extended Universe after The Flash, but in reality it seems that the troubled actor still has a chance: he has returned home after the latest events that have involved him, his mother is is taking care of him and are considering professional help to put some order in his life.

Well, if this hypothesis were to materialize, that is if Miller can regain controlthe film will arrive as scheduled in cinemas and there will also be a press tour to promote it in which the protagonist will basically apologize for what has happened so far.

If, on the other hand, the situation for the actor remains problematic, Warner Bros. will go ahead with the project but will provide a recast which could materialize through the addition of additional sequences at the end of the film, taking advantage of the gimmick of the multiverse that acts a bit as a basis for the story.

Finally, if the backlash of news related to Ezra Miller’s personal events should become unmanageable and turn The Flash into a real problem for the production company, it will reluctantly proceed to cancel it, as recently done with Batgirl.