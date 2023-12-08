New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will launch two new discount programs in February 2024, providing exclusive benefits to Bronx and Queens residents using specific bridges and tunnels. These programs, funded by the Outer District Transportation Account, aim to alleviate the financial burden of tolls for residents, thereby promoting greater accessibility.

To be eligible, residents must register for the program and use an E-ZPass device. It is important to note that these programs are available to both New York City residents and those in the state. Eligibility is subject to periodic review, and participants must have a vehicle registered in their name at a valid address. Commercial vehicles are excluded from these discount programs.

To apply for an E-ZPass online, you must visit the E-ZPass NY website. There, you will need to provide the following information:

Your name and address Your driver’s license or identification number His phone number Your email address Your vehicle information, such as license plate and year of manufacture Once you have provided this information, you will be required to pay a $25 activation fee. You can also purchase an E-ZPass device online for $10.

Discounts will benefit residents of the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island

Details of Discount Programs in New York

Bronx Residents: Henry Hudson Bridge. Full toll refund for those crossing the Henry Hudson Bridge.

Queens Residents: Cross Bay Bridge. Full toll refund for residents crossing the Cross Bay Bridge. Discount of $3.90 per trip for residents of Rockaway/Broad Channel, Queens, on the same bridge. Staten Island Residents: Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Effective toll rate of $2.75 for Staten Island residents crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

With the implementation of these programs, MTA officials anticipate a decrease in congestion and an improvement in regional mobility. For detailed information on discount programs, residents can visit the MTA Bridges and Tunnels website. The start date of these programs is February 2024so interested residents are encouraged to prepare to take advantage of these benefits and make getting around the city easier.