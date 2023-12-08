The United States has not supported calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip because it would “sow the seeds of the next war.” This was stated on December 8 by the US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Robert Wood, at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council dedicated to the situation in the Middle East. The broadcast was carried out on website UN.

“While the United States strongly supports a lasting peace in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in security, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire. This will only sow the seeds for the next war, because [исламистское палестинское движение] Hamas does not want to see lasting peace,” he said.

Wood said Washington supports a pause in hostilities to protect civilians and allow the release of hostages taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. He also stressed that the conflict is no less tragic for civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the scale of civilian suffering is “devastating and heartbreaking.”

Earlier, on December 7, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that there is no hope for a quick end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In her opinion, the situation in the Middle East was largely provoked by the United States and its “unbridledness in realizing its own exclusivity.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.