NY is already preparing to live a white Christmas. Yesterday the state registered various snowfall. Although this means being alert to alerts from authorities and taking additional precautions, especially when traveling, this climate It also leaves beautiful postcards that are worth it.

Just as experts had predicted climatethe first snow storm significant lake effect dumped more than 3.5 feet of snow in different areas of NY, and conditions are expected to remain at least through today.

Areas like buffalo They were covered in white, leaving some striking images in their wake. And the effects in other places are yet to be seen because, for example, according to the channel Fox Weather there is a warning snow in the county of lewisMeanwhile in Jeffersonincluding the city of Watertown there is an alert for winter weather.

Snow alerts continue for areas of New York

Although, according to the climatologiststhe large quantities of snow already registered, could still to snow this day, especially in the communities on the eastern shores of Lake Erie, as well as the eastern shores of Lake Ontario.

It should be noted that the reason for this snowfall It is a phenomenon known as the lake effect caused because last Monday a mass of cold air entered the USA from Canada and reached the area of ​​the great lakes, which still maintained relatively warm temperatures, the thermal shock was what caused the snowfall.

So far the previous effect has had a greater impact on NY, where the highest was recorded snowfallas an example Highmarket recorded 42.7 inches, that is, more than 3.5 feet of snow, while in Redfield It came to just under 2 feet snow.

⚠️TRAFFIC ADVISORY⚠️ there are multiple commercial vehicles off the roadway on I-90 westbound between exit 11 and 12 (Rensselaer County). Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/1GfbdEYYUq — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 28, 2023

Due to the conditions, schools were closed. Furthermore, before the storm began, the authorities of NY They asked citizens to make preparations and take precautions because in these conditions the chances of suffering a road accident increase. In fact, the Police Department reported that various traffic jams and traffic had been recorded.

In accordance with The New York Times, at night more than an inch of snow per hour and meteorologists warned that winds were reaching speeds of 35 miles per hour.

In turn, in Hamburg, The police department asked residents to drive with caution following several reports of traffic accidents. While in the city of Orchard Park They announced that many roads were covered in snow and full of abandoned vehicles.

It’s a nasty night in #HamburgNew York ❄️ 🥶 Lake-effect snow has already dumped +10” totals in the region. Traffic on Interstate 90 southbound is at a standstill from my vantage point. Avoid driving in this mess if you can tonight! pic.twitter.com/4ek7hTddBy — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) November 28, 2023

Alerts continue for the west of NY for the counties of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming and the south of Erie. The meteorological service reported that the snow could move toward southern New England where they could see some snow and rain.

These are some more images left by the snowfall in New York.