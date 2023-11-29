The theme of sustainable mobility takes on the contours of a categorical imperative for Italy which, based on the objectives imposed by the EU, will no longer be able to register cars with combustion engines starting from 2035. Already today, our country is lagging behind compared to the objectives set by the PNIEC, the National Integrated Plan for Energy and Climate, the implementation of which will require massive electrification, with an increase in demand for electricity from RES of +382%, compared to 2021 levels.

Massive changes are expected in the automotive sector which, for road transport, will have to give way to green fuels: electric, biomethane, hydrogen and liquid biofuels. An imposing challenge to continue to guarantee access to mobility, while generating economic growth and employment, in a sector animated by profound changes and countless opportunities.

These are some of the findings that emerged during the fifth edition of the Optimal Sustainable Mobility Mix, the Agici Observatory dedicated to studying the phenomenon of energy transition in transport and sustainable mobility models. A thematic study on zero and low-carbon fuel, starting from historical consumption, to indicate decarbonisation interventions in line with the objectives of the PNIEC. To date, combustion vehicles have represented 95% of the Italian market and 99% of the Italian fleet, whose transformation, urgent and necessary to keep up with EU obligations, will have effects on consumption, infrastructure and employment. Agici notes that, with the introduction of renewable fuels, electricity and biomethane will have to sustain significant growth, whose consumption will have to increase by +382% and +807% respectively to achieve the objectives set by the PNIEC.

Electric will be used mainly on light transport (cars and vans) and on city buses, causing consumption on the road to soar by +7000% compared to 2021 levels, while biomethane will fuel heavy transport (both of people and goods), the only ones for which the introduction of green hydrogen technology is also planned. Finally, an important role in this transition phase will be played by liquid biofuels, biodiesel above all, whose consumption will have to increase by 100%, divided transversally between all vehicle categories.