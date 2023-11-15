A Violent scene broke out on Monday at the Bronx Subway station, NYwhen two men began to hit a police officer in the head. The focus of the conflict was that the officer told them that smoking was prohibited in that place and, after the young people refused to put out their cigarettes, he told them that they should leave. The event was recorded in images captured by another person at the scene.

The victim was a member of the New York Police Department (NYPD)., who along with his partner, approached a group of three men who were smoking. Since that is not allowed in the stations, they told him so. The three refused to stop doing it, so the uniformed officers asked them to leave and tried to remove them from the scene, according to what was indicated. New York Post. From there, chaos broke out.

The violent attack on a police officer in the New York Subway

The recording shows how two young people, who were identified as Kaream McClary and Izayiah Jessamy, aged twenty-three and twenty respectively, They repeatedly hit the police officer in the head and neck, while he tries to defend himself. After a few seconds in which he received many blows, the camera moved and did not capture what happened. When he returned to the scene, the situation seemed a little more under control. At this point, the uniformed man faced both of them face to face, but without being physically attacked.

After several seconds of great tension, with insults and struggles, the attackers were finally arrested. For this action, the second officer was present, and although his location cannot be seen in the video, it is speculated that he was dealing with the third man in the group.

After the images were disseminated on social networks, they had a lot of impact and generated controversy and indignation among thousands of users. In particular, the content had a strong impact on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.