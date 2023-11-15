The CBP One application offers a path to request asylum in the United States at the land border with Mexico. From central and northern Mexicothis free application allows you to send information in advance to individuals who do not have traditional documents to enter the country and who wish to enter through certain land ports of entry on the border.

Participating Ports of Entry include strategic locations in Texas such as Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso (Paso del Norte); in Arizona, Nogales; and in California, Calexico and San Ysidro (Pedestrian West – El Chaparral). This process uses Login.gov to guarantee secure and private access, requesting biometric information from the user and a live photo of the traveler.

The CBP One app allows you to schedule an appointment to appear for inspection at a participating port of entry. Additionally, it provides those seeking an exception to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Order, which suspends the right to quarantine certain individuals from countries affected by communicable diseases, the ability to attest that they meet the criteria. specific vulnerabilities.

How to apply for asylum through CBP One

The use of CBP One aims to streamline the experience at the Port of Entry, reduce wait times, and establish a safe and orderly process for both Ports of Entry and travelers. Upon arrival at the Port of Entry, a photo of the traveler will be taken to confirm the information previously provided, thus facilitating the process..

Asylum seekers who wish to use CBP One must make an appointment and apply in person at the Port of Entry. In addition to the asylum application, the presentation of supporting documents will be required, such as a affidavit of the applicant’s history and a certification from an attorney or legal representative.

For those who do not have access to the CBP One app, the option to submit applications in person at a US land Port of Entry remains available. It is also possible to request asylum within the United States, but this request must be made within the first six months after arrival in the country.

Asylum seekers who are rejected in their first application have the right to appeal the decision. Those who are approved for asylum may receive a work permit and the opportunity to live and work legally in the United States.