The New York Justice Department published this Thursday a second batch of court documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epsteinaccused of trafficking and sexual abuse of minors, after beginning to declassify several files on Wednesday.

(You can read: How did Jeffrey Epstein die? These were the last hours of the noted pedophile)

The new batch includes a total of just over 300 pages. Like yesterday, Among the documents are witness statements, emails presented as evidence and other court files.

(Also read: What do Jeffrey Epstein's documents say about Clinton, Trump and Prince Andrew?)

The documents are part of a defamation lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's main accusers, against his ex-lover and partner, British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, currently sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the financier sexually abusing minors.

(You can see: Jeffrey Epstein: download the declassified files that name several celebrities)

The files confirm Epstein's ties to prominent figures, such as Prince Andrew of England or former President Bill Clinton, although It is expected that many of the names mentioned are already known, since they were identified during the 2021 trial against Maxwell or because they have already given interviews or been the subject of complaints.

Being mentioned in the documents, furthermore, does not imply any type of guilt, since they include everything from anecdotes recalled by witnesses to lists of potential interviewees.

(Also: Jeffrey Epstein Case: the names of celebrities and politicians in declassified documents)

Judge Loretta Preska, of the federal court for the Southern District of New York, had ordered that as of the 1st. In January, the documents, until now sealed, were made public and include the identity of more than a hundred people.

EFE