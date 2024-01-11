He Fifa Disciplinary Committee sanctioned the teams of Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay, for incidents in qualifying matches for the World Cup 2026 played since last September. The Fifa confirmed this Wednesday the decisions of its disciplinary body, which also include financial fines for these teams.

The Colombia national team will play its next match with its stadium partially closed, at least 25% of its seats, and was fined 30,000 Swiss francs (more than 137 million Colombian pesos).

Colombia defeated Paraguay 1 to 0, in Asunción.

The governing body sanctions Colombia due to delay in the collision against Chili and the discriminatory attitude of his fans last September, along with a fine of more than 500 francs (about $2,300,000) for throwing objects and also a delay in the duel with Uruguay in October.

The Disciplinary Commission He also imposed another fine of 50,000 Swiss francs on the Colombian team, conditional on complying with the aforementioned plan within a period of six months.

For this reason, the national team will not have full capacity on September 10 in the duel on date 7 of the tie against Argentina. 25% of the stadium will be closed to comply with the sanction imposed by the governing body.

James Rodríguez, in the Paraguay – Colombia game.

The sanction is a hard blow to the pocket of the Colombian Football Federation and the Colombian National Team, since of the 40,000 tickets that went on sale, 10,000 should be refunded.

EL TIEMPO learned that the economic impact could reach up to 3,000 million pesos If it is decided to comply with the sanction with the closure of the north and south stands of the stadium Metropolitan of Barranquilla.

However, the figure could reach 4,000 million pesos if the closure of capacity occurs in the eastern and western stands.

Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Although Andrés Tamayo, secretary of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), He was clear in saying that if the decision cannot be reversed, the plan to mitigate the impact of the sanction is already being thought about. “The own Fifa suggests that they be the stands behind the goals (south and north). In the past we already did it and on this occasion it would be the initial thing we would think about.”

Colombia is going to appeal the Fifa sanction

We have already requested the arguments, because to appeal we need them, to be able to review the issue before the game takes place in September.

The final decision has not been said yet, since the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) Prepare your appeal to respond to these sanctions. Tamayo analyzed the steps to follow after knowing this decision of the Fifa.

“Yes, we received the notification today, the process began with the match against Chile and from that moment we sent our defenses, they were already evaluated and that is why the sanction was issued, it was less drastic than that of our South American neighbors. We already requested the arguments, because to appeal we need them, to be able to review the issue before the game takes place in September,” Tamayo explained in dialogue with Blu Radio.

Tamayo He spoke about the strategy to follow and the instances that Colombia can reach to reverse this sanction.

Colombia won 1 to 0 on the sixth date of the qualifiers.

“You have appeal in Fifaif it does not change substantially, we could resort to the TAS. The CAS is a legitimate body, the Fifa recognizes it and the federations recognize it and know of their competence and jurisdiction, it is another instance for an independent court to assess the facts and evidence,” he explained.

The process is already underway and Colombia Prepare your defense. “We already requested the basis; One has 10 days to request that, starting today when they notified us. Now we have to wait for him to notify us Fifafrom there we have time for the appeal and it becomes known again by Fifa, Depending on the time of the second instance, and depending on what happens with FIFA, we will have 21 days to appeal to the CAS. In those issues that could be urgent or very close to the dates of the matches, there are closer procedures that one can agree on directly with the CAS,” he assured.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

