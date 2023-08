The police: “Voluntary act”





There is a couple from Piacenza among those injured in the serious crash on the streets of New York, where a car hit at least seven people who were crossing the crosswalk in Midtown Manhattan, on 36th Street and Sixth Avenue shortly before midnight, and then fled.

To the agents, after a chase and the capturethe woman said she began to pray and closed her eyes before pounced on pedestrians.

