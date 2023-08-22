Today, Tuesday morning, five young citizens died in a collision between two vehicles on Saa’a road in Al Ain city, and large numbers of citizens participated in the funeral of the victims of the accident, and their burials took place in the Umm Ghafa cemetery.

The relatives of the victims stated to “Emirates Today” that their ages ranged between 18 and 20 years, and two of them graduated from high school recently this year, and were preparing to enter the national service, while the other two graduated from high school last year, while the last victim is still A student in the twelfth grade this year

They added that the accident occurred at around one o’clock after midnight yesterday morning, as 4 of the victims were traveling in the first vehicle, they are Ali Khamis Al-Saadi, Rashid Abdullah Al-Saadi, Hammoud Abdel Aziz Al-Saadi and Ali Ahmed Al-Saadi, and in the second vehicle Abdullah Ali Al-Ketbi and another young man who was transported. to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Large numbers of citizens from Al Ain and outside the city flocked to participate in the funeral of the victims of the accident, where prayers were held for the souls of the deceased in the Martyr Omar Al-Muqbali Mosque and their burials in the Umm Ghafa cemetery.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command stated that it had dealt with a communication received by the Al Ain Traffic Department at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate regarding a collision that occurred yesterday morning “Tuesday” between two vehicles in the Sa’a area “east of Umm Ghafah” in the city of Al Ain, and immediately ambulances and police patrols moved to the site and dealt with the incident promptly.

The accident resulted in the death of 5 young citizens, and the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, asking the Almighty to rest them with His mercy.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on drivers to adhere to safe driving and exercise caution in order to preserve public safety.