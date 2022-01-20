New Year’s violence in Rome, “I was trying to get rid of the disgust in the shower”

While investigations into the sexual violence from New Year’s in Piazza Duomo to Milan, in which dozens of girls have been victims of all kinds of abuse by a group of thirty or forty boys, new background emerges on a similar event, which took place on the night of New Year’s Eve 2020, in a villa in Primavalle (Rome). The story of the victim – we read on Repubblica – una 16 years old it’s from horror movies. Raped for three hours by five boys, adults and minors, “left alone in that house” by friends on a night that was supposed to be a party. The suspicion is that it was also drugged. “I have no idea if anyone put something in my glass. I started to faint,” explains the little girl, the daughter of a Spanish diplomat. That girl, as the investigating judge also writes in the order, was “abandoned to a fate of pain“.

“I more or less remember the beginning, that I was in a room and the boys were touching me”, his – continues Repubblica – are confused images. “I remember that I resisted, I did it but I couldn’t do that much, I didn’t have strength, I didn’t have awareness. They told me p …, z …, others besides them “. The next day he reveals to the young woman all the crudeness of what happened to her.” I woke up, I felt as if I had after-effects of every drug possible and imaginable. I had bad everywhere. I went to the bathroom and looked at the legs. They were completely full of bruises, there were also on the arms. I had signs and a lot of pain. There was del blood. I was wearing only a sweatshirt that wasn’t mine “, and my voice cracks.” I couldn’t do anything, not even speak. The girl can only get in the shower. “I had to get all that crap out of me. The next day again «my friends told me that something had happened and that a boy had shown everyone a bloody shirt“.

