Gustavo Hernandez, radio host better known by his nickname ‘Chiki’, uncovered a couple of days ago the experience he had with one of the best-known characters in local entertainment: Tilsa Lozano. Just like last month, when the announcer revealed Yahaira Plasencia’s rudeness to him, this time he revealed the conditions of Tilsa Lozano to access an interview on the program he was hosting at the time.

From your official Facebook account, ‘Chiki’ published a small text recounting what happened between the model and him.

“Will you believe me that I was never able to interview Tilsa Lozano on the program she had at night on radio La Zona?”, read the announcer’s post

Lines below, he explained that said interview could never be possible due to the previous conditions established by the former Avenger.

“For those who listened to me at night, you know that I like my interviews to be authentic and flow naturally, but we never imagined that to have Tilsa in the program you had to pass a filter ”, he narrowed down.

What were Tilsa’s terms?

Hernandez he detailed what he asked for Tilsa Lozano to the radio production to provide exclusive statements to La Zona.

“We had to send the interview questions to Tilsa’s mom so she could give us her approval” the driver finally said.

‘Chiki’ disagrees with the filters

After finding out what the conditions demanded by the model were, ‘Chiki’ maintained that he preferred to rule out any interview with Tilsa Lozano, because it did not agree with the filters that had to pass previously.

“I respect the decisions of the artists but I am also faithful to my style, so I decided together with the production team that the interview would not take place,” he concluded in the driver.

Brunella Horna asks Tilsa Lozano to have more patience with her fans

The driver Brunella Horna did not agree with the way Tilsa Lozano treated the fanatic who was recording her to obtain images of her and her family.

This is how he made it known when presenting the note: “What happens when you are on television, as you have good things, good contracts or people who love you, you also expose yourself to that which leaves privacy aside. So you can’t complain because it’s the decision you made.”

Tilsa Lozano reveals that she faced a young man who recorded her on the beach

The influencer Tilsa Lozano does not allow her to be recorded without her consent. This was made clear when he told his followers that he faced the young woman who was secretly recording him on the beach.

In that sense, he confessed: “The girl was taking pictures of me, so I told her: ‘If you want to take a picture with me, obviously I’m going to take it with delight.’ But that you are taking pictures of me hiding, invading my space and my privacy, in a super uncomfortable way, it was quite annoying to me.