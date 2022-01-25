Volkswagen begins to obtain the first benefits deriving from plans and investments made on sustainable mobility, both from a commercial and climate point of view. In 2021, the Wolfsburg-based brand doubled its electric vehicle deliveries, saving 5.5 million grams of CO2 below the legal target set by the EU in Paris. Last year, Volkswagen delivered 369,000 electric cars (+ 73% compared to 2020), including approximately 106,000 Phev hybrids (+ 33%) and 263,000 fully electric vehicles (+ 97%) to customers, for a doubling of deliveries in 2021. .

The Volkswagen Road Map

–

These are the first results attributable to the “Way to Zero” and “Accelerate” business plans that mark the Group’s path towards total sustainability. The first in fact aims at carbon neutrality by 2050, the second, central to Way To Zero, on the spread of electric vehicles. The sales target for electric vehicles in Europe is set at 70% by 2030, i.e. to exceed one million units sold. In North America and China, the share of electric vehicles in unit sales is expected to reach at least 50%. Volkswagen will increase its investments over the next five years to around 18 billion euros. Most, almost 14 billion, destined for electric mobility, for example for the development of new models and the relative conversion of plants. More than 1 billion euros it will instead be destined for hybridization. The production of ID.4 has started in the factories of Emden and Chattanooga (USA), in the current year the electric range based on the Meb platform will be enriched with ID.5, ID.5 Gtx and ID.Buzz in the international markets. “By significantly exceeding our CO2 targets once again, we have demonstrated our rapid and systematic approach to sustainability and transformation towards electric mobility through our Accelerate strategy. We are thus making an important contribution to achieving the Paris climate goals. This year, we are building momentum with our new models, “said Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter.