bErlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner announced tough action against riots and riots at the beginning of New Year's Eve. “Today is the night, if necessary, the night of repression where the rule of law will try to assert itself,” said the CDU politician during a visit to a police station on Sonnenallee – while firecrackers could be heard in the background. At the same time, he referred to prevention work in the capital in recent months and weeks that was intended to curb youth violence.

Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) emphasized that the majority of Berliners wanted to spend the night peacefully. But those who “want to cause a ruckus” should not only be pulled out, but should also face the legal consequences. Spranger referred to the use of body cameras for firefighters and police officers. “Everything that happens in the city is also tracked digitally,” she said. She was confident that the police were well prepared and had enough emergency personnel.

“We have about 3,500 forces here on the streets of Berlin just for this night,” said Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik. In addition, more than 1,000 police officers are on duty in patrol cars and police stations. 500 federal police were supposed to ensure security at train stations. They should also protect firefighters and rescue workers who were massively attacked on New Year's Eve a year ago.

On New Year's Eve 2022/2023 there were riots and attacks on police officers and rescue workers across the country; Berlin was particularly affected.