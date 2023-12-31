













Fountain: Netflix.

Over the years, countless similar projects have paraded but many of them ended in disaster. This is why fans almost always receive these initiatives with a large dose of skepticism. But now everything was very different.

Unlike the past, the creatives involved in these adaptations respected much of what makes the original productions great.

It is therefore not surprising that almost all the series that we will talk about have already confirmed their second season and even beyond.

Most likely, in 2024 we will see a new wave of these initiatives, as there will be those seeking to replicate their success or at least get close to it.

Fountain: Amazon Prime Video.

There are currently several adaptations that are in production, either in the form of live-action or live-action series, or animated ones.

The latter may be of Western manufacture, while others are productions originating in Japan, so they are true anime.

Video on demand services are the ones that most seek to make this type of productions. Without further delay let's see what 2023 left us.

What were the best anime, comic or video game adaptations of 2023?

The Last of Us

Available on: HBO Max

This program takes up the story and characters created by Naughty Dog to tell the story of Joel and Ellie, a pair of survivors of a deadly fungal infection that turns humans into monsters.

One Piece

Available on: Netflix

One of the most successful adaptations in the world from manga and anime to live-action or real acting, where Monkey D. Luffy gathers his nakama or comrades to search for a fabulous treasure, the One Piece, and be the King of the Pirates.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Available on: Netflix

This Netflix animated series takes up the characters of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night to create an original story with several creative freedoms but with many emotions and great action.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

No, this series does not come from an anime, comic or video game, but rather it is a creation derived from John Wick that serves as a prequel and takes place in the 70s with Mel Gibson in the lead role.

Gene V

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

This series is a spin-off of The Boys but adapted from one of the comics in the series, which plays with the idea of ​​a school of supers with big dreams but as uncontrolled and corrupt as their superiors.

