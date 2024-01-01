The Economist: Zelensky called Crimea and the Black Sea the goals of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for 2024

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky gave a long interview to The Economist, in which he identified the main directions in the conflict with Russia in 2024 and pointed out a number of problems faced by the state and society.

According to the politician, the center of the confrontation will be targets in the Black Sea and Crimea. The material notes that the isolation of the peninsula and the weakening of Russian military potential in this region are extremely important for Kyiv, since this is the way to reduce attacks. If successful, the Ukrainian operation will become an example for the whole world.

This will also have a big effect inside Russia Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky asked the West for a Taurus missile to destroy the Crimean bridge

Vladimir Zelensky asked Western partners to provide the Ukrainian military with a German Taurus missile to destroy the Crimean bridge.

The speed of success will depend on the military assistance that Ukraine receives from Western partners. Ukraine asks for German Taurus missile to destroy Crimean bridge at a cost of four billion dollars Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to the politician, the destruction of the bridge, which Kyiv regards as a military facility, will make it possible to isolate Crimea.

At the end of November, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Malyuk threatened to blow up the Crimean Bridge. He recalled that the bridge had already been subject to two terrorist attacks: in October 2022 and July 2023.

Prior to this, the speaker of the Ukrainian Naval Forces (Navy Forces) Dmitry Pletenchuk said that the Ukrainian military would destroy the Crimean Bridge when the situation required it. According to him, there is no point in destroying the structure just to “lift the mood.”

Zelensky revealed the reason for Russia’s success against the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive

Vladimir Zelensky said that the reason for the success of the Russian military against the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the summer of 2023 was information leaks.

Leaks ahead of last summer's counteroffensive helped Russia prepare its defenses Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

On December 19, during a press conference on the results of the year, the head of state expressed a similar opinion. He noted that the failures of the counteroffensive should be blamed on Ukrainian politicians, who announced in advance where they planned to attack.

In addition, Zelensky admitted that the reason for the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ southern operation was the lack of control over the sky. He explained this by the fact that the country's armed forces do not have enough weapons.

The President of Ukraine spoke about the possibility of negotiations with Russia

The Ukrainian leader also said that he does not see any fundamental steps from Moscow regarding peace negotiations. He accused Russia of intensifying attacks on the territory of the republic.

If Russia is sending signals that it wants to freeze the conflict, as some Western media report, it is not because it wants peace, but because it lacks missiles, ammunition or trained troops. They need this break to recuperate. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At a press conference on December 19, Zelensky called the issue of negotiations with Russia irrelevant. He spoke about the work on a unified position of Ukraine and 50 countries on the “peace formula”. As soon as it is formulated, it will be transferred to Moscow.

At the end of December, The New York Times reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin, through intermediaries, was transmitting signals about his readiness to begin negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine. The material notes that the Russian delegation is ready to sit down at the negotiating table if Kyiv agrees to fulfill Moscow’s conditions.

Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the publication, indicated that the journalists’ theses “are incorrect in their concept.” The Russian leader's press secretary stressed that Putin is ready for negotiations on Ukraine only to achieve the goals of the special operation.

Ukrainians have switched to domestic politics, Zelensky believes

Zelensky also drew attention to a number of problems in society. He said that citizens had switched to domestic politics. In his opinion, if elections are announced, the counter-offensive and successes at the front can be forgotten, so Ukrainians will have to decide what is their priority.

Let's be honest, we have switched to domestic politics. This is a choice that Ukrainians will have to make. If we continue to focus on domestic politics, we need to call elections. Change the law, the constitution. But forget about counter-offensive actions Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Mobilization is not just a matter of sending soldiers to the front

Zelensky noted that mobilization in Ukraine does not find widespread support. Surveys show that lowering the mobilization age and reducing the list of grounds for exemption from service caused a negative reaction among the population. The head of state emphasized that there is no alternative for the country. He called for changing the current situation.

Mobilization is not just a matter of sending soldiers to the front. This applies to all of us. This is the mobilization of all efforts. This is the only way to protect our state Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The politician said that the most important profession for a Ukrainian at the moment is to be in Ukraine. He added that Western allies or citizens of the country who do not have enough forces should “withdraw or step aside.”

The day before, during the New Year's address, Zelensky said that every Ukrainian, sooner or later, must choose between refugee status and the willingness to fulfill his duty to his country.

On December 25, the Ukrainian government submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on improving mobilization and military registration. Persons liable for military service will be temporarily limited in their rights if they fail to appear at the military registration and enlistment office.